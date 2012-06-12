FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - June 12
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
June 12, 2012 / 2:12 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - June 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Chinese home appliance distributor GOME Electrical is in early talks with an investment firm led by a wealthy entrepreneur from Lebanon, to enter the Middle East market, according to people familiar with the situation.

-- Jetstar Hong Kong, the budget airline set up by China Eastern Airlines and Australia’s Jetstar, has sought regulatory approval for a licence to operate air services from Hong Kong, said Liu Shaoyong, chairman of China Eastern Airlines.

-- Beijing-based Postal Savings Bank of China, the nation’s seventh-largest lender by assets, said in a statement on Monday that Tao Liming, president of PSBC, along with Chen Hongping, chief of an asset operation division, were assisting investigations into suspected economic crimes.

THE STANDARD

-- China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd, the country’s top dairy products maker, said it will invest 3.5 billion yuan ($549.5 million) over the next three years to set up 12 self-operated dairies as it races to shed the legacy of tainted milk and rebuild consumer confidence.

-- The Henderson Land chairman Lee Shau-kee expects home prices in the city to be stable this year. “A large influx of new homes is foreseeable in the next six months,” he said.

SING TAO DAILY

-- Chinese property developer Evergrande Real Estate Group said contract sales in May totalled 10.37 billion yuan, up 33.3 percent from a year earlier, and is the highest monthly sales so far.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd, the world’s largest branded sports shoe manufacturer, said net consolidated operating revenue for the first five months totalled $3 billion.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 6.3694 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.