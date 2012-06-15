PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - June 15

HONG KONG, June 15 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- The government-funded Financial Dispute Resolution Centre will start operations from June. 19, using mediation and arbitration for customers seeking claims of up to HK$500,000 ($64,400) against their banks or brokers.

- Deputy Commerce Minister Gao Hucheng said Beijing would act as a matchmaker, helping more Hong Kong and mainland firms form consortiums to invest overseas.

- Shanghai restaurant chain Xiao Nan Guo plans to raise up to $75 million through an initial public offering, according to market sources.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- Sun Hung Kai Properties said it had appointed Norman Leung, the executive chairman of Television Broadcasts, and Donald Leung, currently independent non-executive director of Tern Properties Co Ltd, as independent non-executive directors, both with effect from July. 1.

SING TAO DAILY

- China Railway Group Ltd , the country’s largest construction and engineering company, said it had signed agreements for five construction projects worth about 14.9 billion yuan ($2.34 billion).

WEN WEI PO

- China Life Insurance Co Ltd said accumulated premium income for the first five months totalled 154 billion yuan, down 7.5 percent from a year earlier.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7588 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.3703 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Anand Basu)