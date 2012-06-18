PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - June 18

HONG KONG, June 18 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- ING Group, which is looking to sell its Asian asset management and insurance businesses, has drawn keen interest from a clutch of bidders for its one-third stake in a mainland joint-venture fund house, said industry sources.

-- Chinese Estates Holdings said it planned to take legal action to “strongly” fight Macau government moves to nullify land transfers involving its luxury residential project La Scala, following alleged corruption by its chairman Joseph Lau.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Health and wellness equipment maker OTO Holdings Ltd said its net profit amounted to HK$15.2 million in the year ended March 31, down nearly 60 percent from a year earlier.

THE STANDARD

-- Alibaba.com will delist from the Hong Kong main board on Wednesday, marking the end of the e-commerce firm’s trading in the local stock market.

-- Agricultural Bank of China will open its first branch in the United States this summer after it was granted a licence by the New York Department of Financial Services on Friday. The new branch will provide trade finance, dollar clearing and other services to businesses between China and the United States, said Ming Yu, general manager of the branch.

