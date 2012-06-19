PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - June 19

June 19 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- Hong Kong’s Gini coefficient, which is an internationally recognised scale to measure the gap between rich and poor, has reached 0.537 based on income data from 2011. The city’s income inequality hit a 30-year high and it is one of the highest in the developed world.

- Personal representatives of Huang Guangyu, who is GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd’s largest shareholder, have met senior executives of several international and Chinese banks in the city to discuss potential plans for loans, seeking more than HK$1 billion ($128.89 million), according to people briefed on the matter.

- Lenovo founder Liu Chuanzhi has stepped down as president of Legend Holdings, the computer giant’s parent company, ahead of plans for the conglomerate to go public. Chuanzhi will remain chairman of Legend’s board and its executive committee.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- Chinese developer Evergrande Real Estate Group bought a commercial plot at 1.32 billion yuan ($207.65 million), for a record price of 32,698 yuan per square, making it the most expensive site in Guangzhou.

THE STANDARD

- China Overseas Land & Investment won the tender to redevelop the Pak Tai Street-Mok Cheong Street project in Ma Tau Kok, Kowloon. The market expects the site to fetch between HK$410 million and HK$575 million.

APPLE DAILY

- Phoenix Satellite Television Holdings Ltd said it is considering a possible spin-off and separate listing of its China-based outdoor media unit, Phoenix Metropolis Media Technology Co Ltd, on a stock exchange in the mainland.

WEN WEI PO

- French cosmetics group L‘Occitane International S.A. plans to launch 50 to 60 products and open more stores to increase sales in China, and is confident to maintain a double-digit same-store sales growth this year, said Asia-Pacific managing director Andre Hoffmann.

