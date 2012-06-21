PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - June 21

HONG KONG, June 21 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- Online retailer Jingdong Mall, often dubbed China’s Amazon.com, is postponing its planned initial public offering of shares on Nasdaq in the United States, aimed at raising about US$5 billion. It has decided to delay listing until next year because of weak market sentiments worldwide, people familiar with the matter said.

- The Monetary Authority has teamed up with Euroclear Bank and JPMorgan to launch a cross-border platform to allow international banks to more easily tap yuan funds in the city.

- State-owned enterprises and local governments in the mainland plan to spend more than 280 billion yuan ($44.03 billion) on infrastructure projects in the next four years.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- Chinese restaurant chain operator South Beauty Co Ltd plans to have its listing hearing in Hong Kong on Thursday, market sources said.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

- Lone Pine Capital bought an additional 14.079 million shares of Esprit Holdings Ltd for a total of HK$140 million ($18.04 million) on June 15, raising its stake in the fashion retailer to 14.17 percent from 13.08 percent, according to an exchange disclosure.

- Shanghai-based Xiao Nan Guo Restaurants Holdings, which aims to raise not less than HK$500 million through its Hong Kong initial public offering, plans to open 22 new outlets this year and expects its total number of restaurant to reach 138 in 2014.

($1 = 6.3599 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 7.7586 Hong Kong dollars)