PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - June 22

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- Hong Kong’s incoming leader Leung Chun-ying suffered a huge setback on Thursday because his proposal to fast-track his government revamp plan was vetoed by the legislators. The new structure is thus unlikely to be passed by July 1 when he takes over.

- Chu Kong Petroleum and Natural Gas Steel Pipe, one of the mainland’s largest steel pipe producers for the sector, said it plans to spend more than 400 million yuan ($62.85 million) to build a steel plate production line by the end of next year.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- The Wharf (Holdings) Ltd said it has appointed former secretary of Education and Manpower Arthur Li as an independent non-executive director.

- The Hong Kong Monetary Authority deputy chief executive Peter Pang said investors should not assume that the city’s deposit rates will continue to follow the very low rate environment in the United States.

THE STANDARD

- Local home prices may fall by double digits over the next 12 months, according to the real estate consultancy Colliers International. It expects prices of luxury flats to drop 13 percent on average over the next 12 months while prices of small to medium-sized units are tipped to decline by 16-18 percent.

APPLE DAILY

- Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd , a car manufacturing venture partner of Toyota Motor and Honda Motor, said it would buy two of its subsidiary companies for a total amount of 2.29 billion yuan.

