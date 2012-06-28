PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - June 28

HONG KONG, June 28 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Australia is holding preliminary talks with Hong Kong and Beijing to establish an offshore yuan market in Sydney to serve the demands of growing Sino-Australia trade and boost the currency’s global standing. Officials in Hong Kong and Beijing had so far been co-operative with Australia over the move, said people familiar with the matter.

-- Hong Kong could see a revival of its initial public offering market in the second half of the year, with as many as 80 listings netting a total of up to HK$160 billion ($20.62 billion), according to auditing firm Deloitte.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- TPV Technology, which derives a quarter of its business from Europe, finds market conditions hardly ideal for a recovery, and TV shipments were particularly hard hit by the decline in Europe.

-- Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd’s chairman Jin Zhiguo will step down and will be replaced by current general manager Sun Mingbo, a mainland media report said.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Fast-food chain Fairwood Holdings, which posted a 5.4 percent rise in net profit to HK$130.6 million for the year ended March 2012, plans to increase prices by not more than 2 percent later this year, chief executive officer Chan Chee Shing said.

THE STANDARD

-- Chinese developer Agile Property Holdings Ltd spent 560 million yuan ($88.11 million) to acquire 70 percent of a commercial and residential project in Xian, Shaanxi province.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- The Hong Kong Airport Authority said net profit rose 32 percent to HK$5.3 billion in the year to March. The Authority is still studying the financing plan of the third runway project, said chief executive Stanley Hui.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7587 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.3554 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Sunil Nair)