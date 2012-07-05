PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - July 5

HONG KONG, July 5 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Two ministers, Food and Health Secretary Ko Wing-man and Education Secretary Eddie Ng, apologised for illegal structures and building work at their properties. The apologies came on the second day in office of Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying, who is facing legal challenges and calls for him to resign over the illegal structures found at his house on The Peak.

-- Lai Sun Development, which hasn’t bought land at a government auction since 1997, is eyeing the new administration’s plans to increase land supply as a chance to get back in the game, said executive director Chew Fook-aun.

-- Putuo Mountain Tourism Development confirmed it would soon file a multimillion-yuan initial public offering application to fund further development of the site, an island southeast of Shanghai in Zhejiang, an official with the firm said.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- China’s state-owned insurer PICC Group, which is planning a dual listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai, may postpone its listing plan to September as the company needs to resubmit its financial data, market sources said.

-- Chinese developer China Resources Land said contract sales in the first six months totalled 23.3 billion yuan ($3.67 billion), representing a completion of 58 percent of the full year sales target.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Chinese restaurant chain operator South Beauty Co may kick off its initial public offering in Hong Kong this month, raising not more than HK$1.6 billion ($206.33 million), market sources said.

THE STANDARD

-- At least six developers have expressed interest in the former North Point Estate site, including Sun Hung Kai Properties, New World Development, Henderson Land Development and Wheelock Properties. The tender for the plot closes on Friday and is expected to fetch as much as HK$10 billion.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Foxconn International Holdings Ltd said Cheng Tien Chong has indicated to the company that he wishes to retire from his positions as an executive director and the chief executive officer due to his desire to spend more time with his family and to improve his health condition. The effective date is still subject to further discussions.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Mainland China property developer Country Garden said contract sales for the first six months totalled 17.34 billion yuan, representing 40 percent of its full-year sales target of 43 billion yuan.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 6.3477 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 7.7546 Hong Kong dollars)