PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - July 11

HONG KONG, July 11 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- MTR Corp Ltd re-tendered the Tsuen Wan West Bay side waterfront residential site on Tuesday to 14 developers, including Sun Hung Kai Properties, Henderson Land and Cheung Kong, a day after it withdrew another site from tender due to poor offers.

-- Sinobo Group, a private local developer, won a prime residential site in Haidian district, Beijing, in a land auction for 2.63 billion yuan ($413.14 million), or 33,831 yuan per square metre. This surpassed the previous record for a residential site, in Shunyi district, which sold for 29,859 yuan per square metre in 2009.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- The Swatch Group, the world’s biggest watchmaker, has no intention to reduce its stake in Hengdeli Holdings Ltd, the retail partner of Swatch Group in China, despite the retirement of Arlette-Elsa Emch, president of the Swatch and CK brands, according to Hengdeli’s spokesperson.

THE STANDARD

-- The chief executive of China Everbright, Chen Shuang, said affiliate Everbright Bank has no timetable for its HK$17.5 billion ($2.26 billion) initial public offer plan in Hong Kong as market sentiment remains lackluster.

-- South Korean-owned metallic mold maker Fine Holdings said it has decided to postpone its HK$294 million initial public offering in Hong Kong, for a second time in three months after failing to reach agreement on the final price with sponsors.

APPLE DAILY

-- UBS estimated that the profit of Japanese-style restaurant chain Ajisen (China) Holdings Ltd for the first half of this year would tumble 68 percent from a year ago and said it will issue a profit warning in coming weeks.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Cosmetic and beauty products retailer Sa Sa International Holdings Ltd said its turnover increased 18.5 percent to HK$1.56 billion for the three months ending June.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 6.3659 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 7.7546 Hong Kong dollars)