PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - July 13

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong lawmakers on Thursday passed a Companies Bill under which auditors will be held criminally liable if they fail to declare problems with financial statements of a client company though junior accountants will not face criminal liability.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- NVC Lighting Technology Corporation workers said they will go on strike over reshuffling of the company’s board of directors, demanding the return of former Chair and founder Wu Changjiang and the exit of the company’s third largest shareholder Schneider Electric.

-- US-based Center for Strategic and International Studies director Richard Jackson said according to a survey conducted by the research institution a majority of the young people in Hong Kong prefer to receive retirement income through insurance or annuity, while almost two thirds expect to rely on market investments for retirement saving.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Pro-Beijing party Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong (DAB) has made proposals to the government for the development of a harbour side economic zone in Tuen Mun in the New Territories. DAB said it will apply for a grant of HK$17 million ($2.19 million) for the research, expected to conclude in 2014.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- Seventy residents have been sent to hospital following a sulphur dioxide leak on Thursday at the Jiangsu SOPO Group Co.Ltd chemical plant in China’s Jiangsu province.

