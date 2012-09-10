FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Sept 10
September 10, 2012 / 2:10 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Sept 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 10 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Clothing retailer Esprit Holdings is looking to regain its leading role in the retail fashion market by reinvesting in its brand and rethinking the way it does business, the outgoing chief executive, Ronald Van der Vis, said in an interview with the Post in Germany.

-- Mainland e-commerce company Alibaba Group said China would remain its focus for the next three years and its operations were not affected by the slowing economic growth on the mainland, said Zeng Ming, chief strategy officer for the group.

-- Nissan model taxis, driven out of Hong Kong by rival Toyota over a decade ago, may reappear on local streets by the end of the year if a bid by the exiled car maker to return to the city succeeds. It also plans to introduce around 50 Nissan Leafs, its best-selling electric vehicle, for taxi trials early next year, according to a person familiar with the plan.

THE STANDARD

-- The government will announce the release of land for housing under the “Hong Kong land for Hong Kong people” project on a quarterly basis, said Secretary for Development Paul Chan. The new policy will not set a rigid target, and the amount will depend on how the property market is performing.

-- Hengan International, the largest producer of sanitary napkins and baby diapers in the mainland, said it would expand into the domestic hospitality business and spend HK$360 million ($46.42 million) to convert a building in Fujian into a hotel.

APPLE DAILY

-- Consumer goods exporter Li & Fung Ltd Chairman William Fung said in a seminar that the company may need to consider structural reconstruction to increase efficiency.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7557 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

