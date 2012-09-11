PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Sept 11

HONG KONG, Sept 11 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The Hong Kong offices of investment banks such as Citic Securities and Merchants Securities have all pitched six or seven IPO deals that were hoping to be launched once the market improved, according to banking sources. Most of the deals involve listings by consumer firms.

-- Mission Hills, which has three projects under construction on the mainland, expects to recoup its total investment of 11 billion yuan ($1.74 billion) within seven to eight years of opening, said Ken Chu, the resort operator’s chairman and chief executive.

-- Developer Hysan Group challenged the Town Planning Board in a court on Monday over the board’s refusal to relax building restrictions on various sites in Causeway Bay.

-- Hengqin New Zone, an experimental area on an island in Zhuhai next to Macau, said that it had set up the mainland’s first integrated anti-corruption agency over the weekend, quoted Xinhua news agency reports.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- China Gas Holdings’ co-founder Liu Minghui, who was earlier imprisoned with embezzlement charges, was reappointed as executive director and managing director. The company emphasized that its business strategy would remain unchanged.

THE STANDARD

-- The government has announced it will remove the controversial contemporary China section from teaching guidelines for the moral and national education curriculum. This came ahead of Tuesday’s proposed class boycott at universities by members of the Hong Kong Federation of Students who describe the subject as mere brainwashing.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Co, which plans to raise about HK$4.7 billion ($606.03 million) in its initial public offering in Hong Kong, aims to be listed on Oct. 9, according to market sources.

($1 = 6.3376 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 7.7555 Hong Kong dollars)