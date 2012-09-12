PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Sept 12

HONG KONG, Sept 12 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong is the most expensive place in the world for shop rents, according to property consultant Cushman & Wakefield. A dearth of prime shopping space and the lure of big-spending mainland tourists have driven up top rentals in key precincts in the city to over $927 per sq. ft per year, the report said.

-- The Hong Kong government should abandon a plan to devise a new housing scheme for the middle class and instead focus its resources on boosting the supply of subsidised homes for less well-off groups, said Stanley Wong, chairman of the Housing Authority’s subsidised housing committee.

-- Global Logistic Properties would spend at least 8 billion yuan ($1.26 billion) a year to build warehouse space on the mainland, said chief executive Mei Ming Zhi.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Macau’s largest casino operator SJM Holdings Chief Executive Officer Ambrose So said he went to Taiwan few months earlier to explore casino investment opportunity.

-- Evergrande Real Estate, China’s No.2 property developer by sales, said contract sales in August were down 13 percent from the previous month to 7.18 billion yuan.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Billionaire Li Ka-shing’s Dynasty Real Estate Investment Trust seeks about S$800 million ($650.80 million) in the first dual-currency initial public offering (IPO) in Singapore, one denominated in yuan and the other in Singapore dollars. It expects the IPO may take place as early as in October.

-- Chinese developer Agile Property Holdings Ltd said contract sales in the first eight months totalled about 18.38 billion yuan, 59.3 percent of its 2012 sales target.

SING TAO DAILY

-- Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Kun Hee met with billionaire Li Ka-shing in Hong Kong in a bid to discuss broader partnership between the two sides.

THE STANDARD

-- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd said the US dollar-offshore yuan futures, which are set to be launched on Monday (Sept. 17), require an initial deposit of 7,930 yuan for a contract worth $100,000, with the maintenance margin set at 6,350 yuan.

($1 = 6.3351 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 1.2293 Singapore dollars)