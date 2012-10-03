PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Oct 3

HONG KONG, Oct 3 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Mainland buyers accounted for almost 20 percent of the sales in two new private residential projects in the New Territories that offered almost 2,700 luxury flats, a green group said, despite the government's policy of giving preference to local property buyers. (here)

-- Australian shipbuilder Austal is in initial talks with Hong Kong's ferry companies to supply liquefied natural gas-powered fast ferries, a move that would mark the first time Asian ship operators use the cleaner fuel. (here)

-- Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd has sold about 700 units at its new residential project, Century Gateway, in Tuen Mun for HK$5 billion ($644.75 million), said deputy managing director Victor Lui.

-- The Li Ka Shing Foundation has set aside HK$30 million for victims and their families, on top of an immediate H$200,000 cash assistance for each family of those who died or were injured in the Lamma boat tragedy.

-- Far East Consortium International is selling an office building in the business district of Aldgate in London, to its affiliate Dorsett Hospitality for 14.05 million pounds ($22.67 million) for conversion into a 260-room hotel.

-- China’s Lenovo Group Ltd will start its first production line in the United States for its Think brand of notebooks, desktops and tablets in North Carolina next year, which is expected to create more than 100 jobs.

($1 = 0.6196 British pounds) ($1 = 7.7550 Hong Kong dollars)