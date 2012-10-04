FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Oct 4
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 4, 2012 / 1:41 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Oct 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 4 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong goes into three days of mourning on Thursday after 38 people were killed in a ferry disaster. Flags on all government buildings will be flown at half-mast for three days. (here)

-- Guangdong Zhenrong Energy, a unit of state-owned commodities trader Zhuhai Zhenrong, has offered to buy Titan Petrochemicals Group's existing 7.8 billion shares for HK$19.55 million ($2.52 million). (here)

-- A 7,492 square feet flat in Highcliff in the eastern Mid-Levels was sold for HK$368.8 million ($47.55 million) on Aug. 31, or HK$49,226 per sq. ft, the sixth highest price per square feet ever paid in Hong Kong, according to Land Registry data. (here)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Tsui Wah Restaurant, a local restaurant chain that plans to list in the city, expects to postpone the listing hearing to November from late October, according to market sources.

WEN WEI PO

-- Cosmetic and beauty products retailer Sa Sa International Holdings Ltd Chairman Simon Kwok said sales registered double-digit growth in the first few days of the “Golden Week” (Oct. 1-7) over last year.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7557 Hong Kong dollars)

Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.