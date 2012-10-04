PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Oct 4

HONG KONG, Oct 4 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong goes into three days of mourning on Thursday after 38 people were killed in a ferry disaster. Flags on all government buildings will be flown at half-mast for three days. (here)

-- Guangdong Zhenrong Energy, a unit of state-owned commodities trader Zhuhai Zhenrong, has offered to buy Titan Petrochemicals Group's existing 7.8 billion shares for HK$19.55 million ($2.52 million). (here)

-- A 7,492 square feet flat in Highcliff in the eastern Mid-Levels was sold for HK$368.8 million ($47.55 million) on Aug. 31, or HK$49,226 per sq. ft, the sixth highest price per square feet ever paid in Hong Kong, according to Land Registry data. (here)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Tsui Wah Restaurant, a local restaurant chain that plans to list in the city, expects to postpone the listing hearing to November from late October, according to market sources.

WEN WEI PO

-- Cosmetic and beauty products retailer Sa Sa International Holdings Ltd Chairman Simon Kwok said sales registered double-digit growth in the first few days of the “Golden Week” (Oct. 1-7) over last year.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7557 Hong Kong dollars)