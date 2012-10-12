FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Oct 12
#Market News
October 12, 2012

PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Oct 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 12 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Bursa Malaysia, the operator of the Southeast Asian country’s stock exchange, plans to list the world’s first retail Islamic exchange-traded bond (ETB) in Malaysia in December, which may lead to a listing in Hong Kong if there is demand. ()

-- CIFI Holdings, a Shanghai-based property developer, has revived a plan to list shares in Hong Kong on November to raise as much as $300 million, people with direct knowledge of the situation said. ()

-- The number of international passengers flying China Eastern Airlines fell 18 percent to 641,340 last month in August amid a row between China and Japan over disputed islands in the East China Sea.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Mainland China property developer Country Garden said it achieved a transaction amount of 4.23 billion yuan ($673.89 million) during the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day Golden Week Holidays (between Sept. 30 and Oct.7), 12 percent higher than the total contract sales in September.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
