PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Oct 17

HONG KONG, Oct 17 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Bank of AmericaMerrill Lynch (BAML) has appointed Margaret Ren, daughter-in-law of former premier Zhao Ziyang, as China chairman, according to an internal memorandum. Ren, who is well connected to the government given her family background, will be based in Hong Kong at the Asia-Pacific regional head office.

-- Jefferies & Co has hired Sherry Liu, the former China chairman and chief executive of Royal Bank of Scotland, to help expand its investment banking business in Asia, three people familiar with the matter said.

-- Prices of second-hand homes in Hong Kong have risen by almost 3 percent since the latest round of monetary easing in the United States on Sept. 14, according to Centaline Property Agency.

-- Property tycoon Cecil Chao said he would be happy to help Hollywood filmmakers create a comedy based on his HK$500 million ($64.5 million) marriage bounty offer for his daughter Gigi, but on the condition that he was portrayed in a positive light.

THE STANDARD

-- The stock market regulator expects to reveal next month the results of a consultation on tightening rules governing sponsors of initial public offerings. The Securities and Futures Commission also plans to cooperate and issue joint policy statements with overseas regulators on foreign firms listed in Hong Kong.

-- Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group managing director Kent Wong blamed high gold prices for hurting sales during the Golden Week holidays (Sept. 30 to Oct. 7), but remains optimistic about sales during the Spring Festival next year, despite the slowdown in the mainland economy.

WEN WEI PO

-- Dickson Concepts (International) Ltd, a distributor of luxury clothing brands in Asia, has shut down the Seibu Department Store in Shenzhen last month, market sources said.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............