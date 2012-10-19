PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Oct 19

HONG KONG, Oct 19 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- The appeal of pursuing outbound mergers and acquisitions for Chinese executives dropped to a two-year low, due to a grim outlook over the euro-zone debt crisis and a large valuation discrepancy between listed and non-listed assets. (here)
-- Nestle plans to double the number of its research units in China as the world's largest food group chases double-digit growth in the world's most populated country. (here)
-- Sun Hung Kai Properties will launch sales of the second phase of The Wings project in Tseung Kwan O by the end of next month for up to HK$15,000 ($1,900) per square foot. HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- The number of traders at the annual Canton Fair dropped 11 percent, while volumes of transactions for mechanical and electrical products fell 22.4 percent compared to last year.
-- Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Co plans to launch its Hong Kong initial public offering in November, market sources said. For Chinese newspapers, see...............
$1 = 7.7504 Hong Kong dollars Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree