PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Oct 26

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Beijing Automotive Group plans to set up more joint ventures with foreign brands such as Aston Martin Lagonda of James Bond fame as the state-owned carmaker seeks to diversify its product lines. link.reuters.com/ded63t

-- Chonghou Energy Resources, an Inner Mongolian-based coking coal miner, aims to raise about $300 million in an initial public offering in Hong Kong as early as December. (here)

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Ltd is considering a dividend in yuan, Managing Director Thomas Jefferson Wu said.

WEN WEI PO

-- Chinese property developer Shui On Land said total sales in the first nine months of the year totalled 3.2 billion yuan ($512.68 million), with contracted sales accounting for 2.4 billion yuan.

