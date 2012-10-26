FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Oct 26
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 26, 2012 / 2:25 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Oct 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 26 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Beijing Automotive Group plans to set up more joint ventures with foreign brands such as Aston Martin Lagonda of James Bond fame as the state-owned carmaker seeks to diversify its product lines. link.reuters.com/ded63t

-- Chonghou Energy Resources, an Inner Mongolian-based coking coal miner, aims to raise about $300 million in an initial public offering in Hong Kong as early as December. (here)

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Ltd is considering a dividend in yuan, Managing Director Thomas Jefferson Wu said.

WEN WEI PO

-- Chinese property developer Shui On Land said total sales in the first nine months of the year totalled 3.2 billion yuan ($512.68 million), with contracted sales accounting for 2.4 billion yuan.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 6.2417 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.