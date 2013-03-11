PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - March 11

HONG KONG, March 11 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- China Union Pay Co Ltd, the country’s bank card services provider, will strive to improve its global market share by attracting members to its international business arm with a profit-sharing scheme, said President Xu Luode.

-- Private equity firm Aid Partners, the new owner of the Hong Kong and Singapore outlets of the British music retail chain HMV, said it aims to acquire more local rivals and to compete with Apple’s iTunes store on the internet.

-- ANZ plans to open more branches at street level in Hong Kong to offer personalised service to customers despite bank clients turning in increasing numbers to the internet to manage their accounts, said Susan Yuen, chief executive of ANZ Hong Kong.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Lenovo Group Ltd, the world’s No.2 PC brand, aims to boost its share of China‘smartphone market to 35 percent from around 15 percent now, Chairman and Chief Executive Yang Yuanqing said.

SING TAO DAILY

-- SCMP Group plans to partner with outdoor media firm Focus Media Network Ltd to acquire Convey Advertising Co Ltd, an outdoor media agency that focuses on developing the billboard market.

APPLE DAILY

-- BYD Co Ltd , the Chinese car maker backed by U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett, is getting ready for the delivery of 90 electric taxis to Hong Kong by late-April at the earliest, sources said.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............