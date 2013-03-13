PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - March 13

HONG KONG, March 13 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- China Huarong Asset Management aims to line up the national pension fund and major international institutions as strategic investors before its initial public offering in Hong Kong and on the mainland in 2016, said chairman Lai Xiaomin.

-- China Resources Cement vice-chairman Yu Zhongliang said the mainland would not suffer from an over-supply of cement this year because a lot of obsolete production capacity would be eliminated.

-- Estee Lauder, one of the world’s largest cosmetics firms, plans to hire thousands more staff over the next seven years in Asia, it believes it can achieve annual sales growth of 8 percent, and as it opens many more stores across the region, according to chairman William Lauder.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Skyworth Digital Holdings Ltd said it may inject some of its assets, including the group’s digital set-top box business, into mainland-based textile firm China Resources Jinhua Co Ltd and may acquire a stake in Jinhua.

APPLE DAILY

-- Three companies -- China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd, China Everbright Bank and Sinopec Engineering (Group) Co, a subsidiary of China Petroleum & Chemical (Sinopec) -- plan to list in Hong Kong in the second quarter of this year, raising a total of more than HK$70 billion ($9.02 billion), according to market sources.

THE STANDARD

-- An investor of Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Ltd is placing 61.346 million shares of the firm to raise as much as HK$450 million. UBS is handling the deal.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- Noodle restaurant chain operator Ajisen (China) Holdings Ltd said net profit for 2012 fell 55.9 percent to HK$154.2 million, hit by skyrocketing costs, debilitated consumer confidence and with sales further affected by the Diaoyu Island dispute during the year.

