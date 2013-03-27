PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - March 27

HONG KONG, March 27 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Afghanistan plans to put four or five oil and gas extraction and minerals mining projects out to tender for development this year, said the country's minister of mines, Wahidullah Shahrani. (link.reuters.com/xew86t)

-- Zhaojin Mining Industry plans to spend 1.25 billion yuan ($201.26 million) this year on exploration and mine acquisitions, aiming to boost resources by 18.8 percent, said chairman Lu Dongshang. (link.reuters.com/zew86t)

-- China National Materials Co Ltd (Sinoma) will increase its capital expenditure by 29 percent to 11.23 billion yuan this year, and has set aside 500 million yuan to acquire mostly foreign cement equipment companies, said chief financial officer Yu Kaijun. (link.reuters.com/buw86t)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- The Wharf (Holdings) Ltd said it raised its full-year target for mainland sales by 33 percent to 20 billion yuan this year due to China’s rapid urbanisation and confidence in the mainland property market.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- China’s footwear retailer Belle International Holdings Ltd expects to record mid single-digit same-store-sales growth in 2013 and will slow down the pace of opening new stores, said chief executive officer Sheng Bai Jiao.

-- Chinese property developer Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd is confident of achieving average contract sales growth of 20-30 percent in the next five years, said chairman Hui Ka Yan.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd vice chairman Francis Lui said outlays for the second phase of Galaxy Macau, which is expected to be completed by mid-2015, have increased to HK$19.6 billion ($2.53 billion).

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 6.2110 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 7.7594 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Sunil Nair)