PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - March 28

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Bank of Communications (Bocom) will not raise funds from the equity market for at least three years but may consider other means, such as debt, to boost its secondary capital, said executive vice-president and chief financial officer Yu Yali. (link.reuters.com/pec96t)

-- Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd, BMW's partner in China, expects sales to jump 24.3 percent this year to 200,000 units despite health concerns over its cars. (link.reuters.com/qec96t)

-- China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd said it would delay the launch of Jetstar Hong Kong, a low-cost carrier it jointly owns with Jetstar Group, by nearly six months to the end of the year due to complexities in its application for an operating licence in the city. (link.reuters.com/rec96t)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- China Communications Construction Co Ltd , the country’s largest builder of ports, said it aims to sign 525.5 billion yuan ($4.10 billion) worth of contracts and generate 344 billion yuan in operating income in 2013.

THE STANDARD

-- Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd plans to invest HK$3 billion ($386.44 million), including the cost of the land, to build low-rise apartments on the Kau To residential plot in Sha Tin, deputy managing director Victor Lui said. (link.reuters.com/sec96t)

-- China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd chairwoman Sun Yiping said the company is teaming up with Denmark's Arla Foods, its second largest shareholder, to launch milk products to meet domestic demand. (link.reuters.com/tec96t)

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd plans to sell more than 1,000 units in Shanghai this year and aims to achieve annual flat sales of at least 5 billion yuan in the city.

WEN WEI PO

-- Wheelock and Co Ltd aims to sell HK$10 billion worth of properties in Hong Kong this year, up 45 percent from 2012, said vice-chairman Stewart Leung.

