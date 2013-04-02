PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - April 2

HONG KONG, April 2 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- City gas distributor ENN Energy Holdings plans to spend up to 800 million yuan ($128.87 million) this year to build 30 to 40 compressed natural gas (CNG) stations and 100 liquefied natural gas (LNG) stations in the mainland, Chief Executive Cheung Yip-sang said. (link.reuters.com/nep96t)

-- The Wharf (Holdings) Ltd plans to open one shopping centre each year from 2014 to 2016, and is positive on the mainland property market outlook as the rapid urbanisation policy will encourage several million farmers to relocate to the cities, its deputy chairman and managing director said. (link.reuters.com/pep96t)

-- French drugmaker Sanofi expects double digit growth in China over the next five years as it further penetrates county-level markets and expands capacity. (link.reuters.com/qep96t)

-- Hong Kong and mainland Chinese companies are interested in a recently announced high-speed railway linking Singapore with Kuala Lumpur, according to Mohamad Nur Ismal Kamal, chief executive of Malaysia's Land Public Transport Commission. (link.reuters.com/rep96t)

THE STANDARD

-- China NT Pharma Group Co Ltd plans to set up a 200 million yuan joint venture with state-owned Sinopharm Group Co Ltd to distribute its vaccines and cold-chain products. (link.reuters.com/sep96t)

-- Two residential plots at Pak Shek Kok, Tai Po, which will be put on the block this year, are expected to fetch more than HK$8.58 billion ($1.11 billion). (link.reuters.com/tep96t)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Hong Kong’s Development Secretary Paul Chan said the government may need to map out plans to reclaim land in order to solve a supply shortage in the city.

($1 = 6.2080 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 7.7637 Hong Kong dollars)