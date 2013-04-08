PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - April 8

HONG KONG, April 8 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- China Polymetallic Mining, the biggest lead and zinc resources holder in Yunnan province, is exploring opportunities to acquire resources in neighbouring Myanmar. (link.reuters.com/dyq27t)

-- Credit Suisse, the second-largest bank in Switzerland, will focus on developing its wealth management and investment banking businesses in Asia over the next few years to tap the region's rapidly growing prosperity, according to Chairman Urs Rohner. (link.reuters.com/fyq27t)

-- Fortescue Metals, the third-largest iron ore miner in Australia, is considering a listing of its joint venture with China's Baosteel in either Hong Kong or Shanghai, said Chief Executive Neville Power. (link.reuters.com/gyq27t)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd will add a new 5pm to 11pm session on Monday for trading Hang Seng Index and H-share index futures.

SING TAO DAILY

-- GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd Chairman Zhu Gongshan intends to sell his stake in three Chinese power plants to Same Time Holdings, a maker of circuit boards, for at least HK$5 billion ($643.84 million).

THE STANDARD

-- More than 4,000 protesters, including Hongkong International Terminals contracted workers, marched on the Central Government Offices calling on the government to negotiate an end to the 11-day docks strike. (link.reuters.com/hyq27t)

-- China Investment Corp, the country’s sovereign wealth fund, has stopped purchasing European government bonds and noted the United States is one market that does not welcome China much, said Vice President and General Manager Gao Xiqing.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd aims to raise its market share to up to 20 percent in third- and fourth-tier cities in China in the next three years.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7660 Hong Kong dollars)