PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - April 10

HONG KONG, April 10 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Mirae Asset, South Korea's largest asset management company, is set to close down its Hong Kong office in the coming weeks to cut staff and save costs amid weak market conditions, according to people familiar with the matter. (link.reuters.com/ryd37t)

-- Luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce is looking to Japan and new markets such as Vietnam and the Philippines to retain its momentum as sales slow in China, said Paul Harris, the carmaker's regional director for the Asia-Pacific. He added the company has no plans to build an SUV (sport utility vehicle). (link.reuters.com/tyd37t)

-- The Asian Development Bank said growth in developing Asia will accelerate this year, thanks to a recovery in the mainland's economy and robust expansion in Southeast Asia, but governments should ward off capital inflows to avoid stoking inflation. (link.reuters.com/vyd37t)

THE STANDARD

-- Cantonese restaurant chain Tao Heung Holdings insists its business will not be affected by the bird flu scare sparked by the emergence of a new strain of the disease in Shanghai and adjacent provinces, said Chief executive Eric Leung. It plans to open a total of 12 restaurants in Hong Kong and the mainland this year. (here)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Guangdong-based developer Logan Estate is planning to raise about $300 million through an initial public offering on the local bourse in the second quarter of this year, according to market sources.

SING TAO DAILY

-- Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing bought an additional 251,000 shares of Cheung Kong (Holdings) at an average of HK$112.735 ($14.52) each, and bought 980,000 shares of Hutchison Whampoa at an average of HK$79.653 on April 5, for a total of about HK$106 million, according to an exchange disclosure.

WEN WEI PO

-- China Overseas Land and Investment Ltd said its property contracted sales for the first quarter amounted to HK$40.1 billion, representing 40 percent of its full-year sales target of HK$100 billion.

APPLE DAILY

-- Property tycoon Lee Shau-kee, Chairman of Henderson Land Development Co Ltd, who is considering donating farmland to the government to use for affordable housing, may announce the details of the plan by the end of this month, sources said.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7638 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)