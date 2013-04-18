FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - April 18
April 18, 2013

PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - April 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 18 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Taiwanese conglomerate Far Eastern Group is eyeing the development of petrochemical plants in the United States, fuelled by cheap energy as the U.S. exploits its shale gas reserves, said chairman and chief executive Douglas Tong Hsu. (link.reuters.com/cyv47t)

-- Proposals designed to make Hong Kong a "world fund factory" have won industry backing, but fund managers said that persuading Beijing to allow local funds to be sold to mainland investors remains the key. (link.reuters.com/dyv47t)

THE STANDARD

-- China's Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties is planning to acquire outlets of Intime Department Store for 8.2 billion yuan ($1.33 billion), a move that could facilitate the back-door listing of Wanda's retail business in Hong Kong. (link.reuters.com/fyv47t)

SING TAO DAILY

-- Developers have been invited to submit interest from Thursday for a residential plot near the Long Ping South MTR West Rail station in Yuen Long. The site is expected to fetch not less than HK$1.35 billion ($173.91 million).

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- China Vanke Co, the country’s largest real estate developer by sales, may postpone its plan to convert its Shenzhen-listed B shares to Hong Kong-listed H shares to May this year, due to the market volatility, according to market sources.

WEN WEI PO

-- Shenzhen plans to develop an aviation trade centre in Qianhai, part of the Shenzhen economic zone, according to the city’s officials.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............

($1 = 6.1723 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 7.7628 Hong Kong dollars)

Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty

