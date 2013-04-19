PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - April 19

HONG KONG, April 19 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hang Lung Properties’ investment on the mainland was a long-term strategy and will continue the expansion despite disappointing economic growth in the first quarter, said Chairman Ronnie Chan. ()

-- Digital Realty Trust, the world’s largest builder and wholesale provider of data centres, is in discussions with various major information technology services providers on initial projects in Shanghai and Beijing, said Chief Executive Michael Foust. It will open its first data centre project in Hong Kong in November. ()

-- Internet giant Yahoo launched an online shop, Yahoo Outlet, in Hong Kong selling discounted branded products ranging from apparel, electronic devices and hobby items to home decor and appliances. ()

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Sinopec Engineering, a unit spun-off from the state-owned oil giant Sinopec, is kicking off its $2.7 billion initial public offering in Hong Kong on May 10 and trading is expected to commence on May 23.

THE STANDARD

-- Hang Seng Bank will spend HK$480 million ($61.83 million) on upgrading branches this year as part of a plan to boost revenue from its wealth management business by 50 percent over the next three years, said Nixon Chan, head of retail banking and wealth management. ()

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Chinese developer Yuexiu Property Co Ltd said it expected its Hong Kong sales to see double digit growth during 2016 to 2020.

