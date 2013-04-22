PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - April 22

HONG KONG, April 22 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME), which offers investors the opportunity to trade its flagship DME Oman crude oil futures contract, is hoping to increase the participation of mainland and Asian lenders in financing trade in its Oman oil futures contract, said DME chief executive Christopher Fix. (link.reuters.com/vum57t)

-- A plan by the Securities and Futures Commission to tighten rules on investment-linked insurance products will bring the city into line with international efforts to prevent mis-selling and promote investor protection, according to Noel Maye, the chief executive of the Financial Planning Standards Board. (link.reuters.com/wum57t)

-- The Hong Kong government is ready to send a team to assist in search and rescue operations in Sichuan, which was hit by the magnitude-7 earthquake, and vows to provide relief funds to help those who are in need. (link.reuters.com/zum57t)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Samsung Electronics, a leading global mobile phone provider, is searching for sites in Tsim Sha Tsui and Causeway Bay for opening its flagship stores in Hong Kong, with each about 15,000 square feet.

THE STANDARD

-- Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings expects to rely on newly acquired projects as well as existing businesses for future profit growth as it continues an acquisition spree, said deputy managing director Andrew Hunter. (link.reuters.com/xum57t)

SING TAO DAILY

-- Jeweller Chow Sang Sang Holdings International Ltd plans to open 40-50 new stores in the mainland this year and is considering expanding into second- and third-tier cities, said Director of Sales Operation Lau Hak Bun.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Property developer Shimao Property Holdings Ltd said it acquired a piece of land in Quanzhou city, Fujian province, for 2 billion yuan ($323.75 million) and expects sales in the province could reach more than 20 billion yuan this year.

($1 = 6.1776 Chinese yuan)