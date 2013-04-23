FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - April 23
April 23, 2013 / 2:15 AM / in 4 years

PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - April 23

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 23 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Mazda Motor, which suffered the heaviest fall in sales among the top four Japanese car makers in China, expects the latest made-in-China models could help push sales to 200,000 units this year, a 6.9 percent rise from 2012, said Noriaki Yamada, the car maker's China chief. (link.reuters.com/qys57t)

-- Cross-border yuan loans to firms in Shenzhen's Qianhai special economic zone may exceed the volume of yuan loans in Hong Kong in two to three years, said Anson Kwok, the managing director and head of commercial bank at Citibank. (link.reuters.com/rys57t)

THE STANDARD

-- Hong Kong home prices will fall as much as 25 percent after the government stepped up measures to curb an asset bubble and as banks raised mortgage rates, according to research unit Sanford C Bernstein. (link.reuters.com/sys57t)

The Securities and Futures Commission has reprimanded Sun Hung Kai Investment Services Limited and fined it HK$1.5 million ($193,200) for internal control failures after it mistakenly bought some 2 billion shares of China Life Insurance for a client. (link.reuters.com/tys57t)

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Tong Ren Tang Technologies Co Ltd proposed a spin-off and separate listing of its overseas unit, Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co, on Hong Kong’s Growth Enterprise Market next month.

WEN WEI PO

-- Department-store operator Lifestyle International Holdings said it aims to spin off part of its property business and list it separately on the Hong Kong stock exchange by June.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Mainland developer Longfor Properties Co Ltd said it has acquired a piece of land in Suzhou city for 2.5 billion yuan ($404.36 million).

For Chinese newspapers, see...............

($1 = 7.7638 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.1826 Chinese yuan)

Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
