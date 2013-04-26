PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - April 26

HONG KONG, April 26 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Uniqlo, Asia's biggest apparel chain which has more than 1,200 outlets worldwide, plans to open between 200 to 300 new stores each year and aims to be the world's biggest clothing brand by 2020, said chief executive Tadashi Yanai. (link.reuters.com/feq67t)

-- Partners Group, the international private equity fund management firm, has teamed up with a Hong Kong-based investment fund to buy an industrial building in Kwun Tong for HK$958 million ($123.38 million). (link.reuters.com/geq67t)

-- Chinese developer Soho China Ltd has acquired a commercial site in Shanghai for 3.19 billion yuan ($516.96 million). The deal puts the accommodation value of the site at 31,000 yuan per square metre, more than double the previous record in the district. (link.reuters.com/heq67t)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Hop Hing Group Holdings said it will sell its edible oil business to the firm’s major shareholder, Hung family, for HK$400 million and pay 70 percent of the proceeds as a special dividend. The sale will allow the company to focus on its quick service restaurant business.

THE STANDARD

-- The High Court has declined to grant a temporary injunction against striking dock workers camping just outside the Cheung Kong Center, where the headquarter of tycoon Li Ka-shing's Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd is located, after assessing the situation as not urgent. (link.reuters.com/peq67t)

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd said it had no plans to raise funds in the equity market this year.

($1 = 7.7646 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.1707 Chinese yuan)