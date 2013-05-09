PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - May 9

HONG KONG, May 9 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd is considering installing 'self-boarding' gates at Hong Kong airport, to speed up boarding procedures and improve on-time performance as it will allow passengers to board without having to undergo a manual document check by ground staff. It will finalise the supplier of the technology in the next 12 to 18 months. (link.reuters.com/fax87t)

-- The revised tender for a hotel at Hong Kong's Ocean Park, which could be worth HK$3.2 billion ($412.34 million), has attracted seven bids, in contrast to its debut two years ago when it was withdrawn for lack of interest. Bidders include Lai Sun Development Co Ltd and Sino Land Co Ltd .(link.reuters.com/gax87t)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Clothing retailer Esprit Holdings Ltd’s transformation plan is the right way to go although it will take another 18 months to implement, said chief executive officer Jose Manuel Martinez Gutierrez. The China market would provide momentum for the company’s growth, he said.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Poly Property Group Co Ltd said contracted sales from January to April totalled 8.9 billion yuan ($1.45 billion), up 207 percent year-on-year.

THE STANDARD

-- Chow Sang Sang Holdings International Ltd and Emperor Watch & Jewellery Ltd saw double-digit growth in same-store sales during the Labour Day holiday as mainland visitors went on a gold buying spree. (link.reuters.com/hax87t)

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- Local apparel retailer I.T Ltd said it is preparing to issue bonds worth 1 billion yuan, maturing in 2018 and with an annual interest rate of 6.25 percent. It becomes the city’s first local retailer to issue dim sum bonds.

WEN WEI PO

-- Henan-based auto dealer Hexie International Industrial Group Ltd will have its Hong Kong listing hearing on Thursday for a $300 million float, according to market sources.

($1 = 7.7607 Hong Kong dollars)

($1 = 6.1410 Chinese yuan)