PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - May 10

May 10 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong utility CLP Holdings Ltd, which introduced the city's first electric coach, said it plans eventually to replace all its staff shuttle buses with the non-polluting vehicles. It believed the coach would prove economical as the power cost was 27 percent that of diesel vehicles. (link.reuters.com/qud97t)

-- Sinopec Engineering, a China Petrochemical spin-off, plans to expand overseas revenues and look for acquisition targets that could provide synergies to existing business, said President Yan Shao-chun, but declined to elaborate on potential deals. (link.reuters.com/rud97t)

THE STANDARD

-- Hong Kong telecommunications company PCCW Ltd's chairman Richard Li said mobile phone bills must go up if the government insists on seizing a portion of the third generation (3G) network spectrum and re auctioning it. (link.reuters.com/sud97t)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- MTR Corp will invite tenders for four property projects in Hong Kong in the coming 12 months, said chairman Raymond Ch‘ien. The new law on first-hand home flat sales will not affect the group’s residential projects, Ch‘ien added.

WEN WEI PO

-- Chinese developer Agile Property Holdings Ltd said it had acquired a residential and commercial land in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, for 640 million yuan ($104.39 million).

TA KUNG PAO

-- Chinese brewer Kingway Brewery Holdings Ltd will invest 3.6 billion yuan ($587 million) in its first property project in Shenzhen, said chairman Huang Xiao-feng.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 6.1309 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong; Editing by Anand Basu)