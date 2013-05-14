PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - May 14

HONG KONG, May 14 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The growth rate of shadow banking on the mainland is likely to decline to about 20 percent this year from 30 percent last year, but the sector remains a key source of funds for smaller companies, according to rating agency Moody's Investors Service. (link.reuters.com/fas97t)

-- Dark pool operator Liquidnet's trades in Asia exceeded $5 billion in the first quarter, representing a 20 percent increase from the previous quarter, with investors shifting back into stocks from bonds, said Asia-Pacific head Lee Porter, adding Hong Kong was the largest market in Asia. (link.reuters.com/gas97t)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Langham Hospitality Investments, a spin-off from Great Eagle Holdings Ltd, kicked off its road show on Monday for an initial public offering of up to HK$4.57 billion ($588.82 million). The hotel-focused trust is offering investors a yield of 5.65 percent to 6.5 percent for 2013.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- The retail tranche of State-owned China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd was six times oversubscribed at about HK$7.4 billion, market sources said.

THE STANDARD

-- The Executive Council is prepared to issue one or two free-to-air television licences soon, less than the three as originally expected, according to a source. (link.reuters.com/has97t)

-- Dah Chong Hong Holdings Ltd said its sale of luxury vehicles in the mainland saw stable growth in the first quarter despite an official crackdown on conspicuous consumption. (link.reuters.com/jas97t)

SING TAO DAILY

-- Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd will focus on expanding in China’s central and western regions where domestic demand is expected to boom, said Chief Executive Raymond Lee.

APPLE DAILY

-- Chinese developer Yuzhou Properties Co Ltd said contract sales for April totalled 492 million yuan ($80.04 million), down 39 percent from a year earlier.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Chinese developer Agile Property Holdings Ltd said contract sales for the first four months totalled 9.85 billion yuan, up 15.8 percent from a year earlier.

($1 = 7.7612 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.1468 Chinese yuan)