PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - May 15

May 15 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The People's Bank of China and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) had raised concerns with Bloomberg executives in Beijing in the face of a broadening privacy scandal at the data provider, according to sources close to senior officials at the institutions. (link.reuters.com/vyz97t)

-- Hong Kong government should revive land exchange entitlements to speed up its plan for large-scale rural redevelopment in the New Territories, according to Walter Kwok, the former chairman of Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. (link.reuters.com/wyz97t)

-- Clothing retailer Esprit Holdings Ltd expects sales to continue to decline over the next financial year and revenue to recover gradually from 2014, said Chief executive Jose Manuel Martinez Gutierrez, added that the company may consider speeding up the expansion pace again after the business improves. (link.reuters.com/xyz97t)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Listing candidate China Galaxy Securities, which ended book building on Tuesday, has been 28 times oversubscribed, frozen HK$31.8 billion ($4.10 billion) in retail subscriptions, according to market sources.

THE STANDARD

-- Two residential sites in Kau To Shan and Tuen Mun will be available for tender and are estimated to fetch nearly HK$1.9 billion in total. (link.reuters.com/zyz97t)

SING TAO DAILY

-- The Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) said it would launch an investigation into it former chief Timothy Tong for misconduct in public office and violation of anti-bribery laws.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- ANTA Sports Products Ltd said it recorded a 5 to 15 percent year-on-year decrease in order value for the fourth quarter of 2013 in its trade fair held in April.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7615 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong; Editing by Anand Basu)