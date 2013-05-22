FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - May 22
May 22, 2013

PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - May 22

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 22 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong's commercial crime bureau arrested three men on Tuesday after it was asked by the Securities and Futures Commission to take over its probe into the affairs of the Hong Kong Mercantile Exchange, which closed at the weekend after running into financial problems. (link.reuters.com/cum38t)

-- Myanmar needs up to $150 billion to fund infrastructure investments in the next 20 years, plus $40 billion to $60 billion for property investment in Yangon, its most populous city, said Kenneth Stevens, managing partner of Leopard Capital, an Asian firm that invests in emerging markets. (link.reuters.com/dum38t)

-- Singapore's DBS Bank expects yuan liquidity in Singapore to grow up to threefold from 100 billion yuan ($16.30 billion) in two to three years after the launch of clearing services for the currency there, said Andrew Ng, the head of treasury and markets at DBS. (link.reuters.com/fum38t)

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- China National Biotec Group, a unit of Sinopharm Group Co Ltd, has submitted its listing application to the Hong Kong stock exchange and expects its initial public offering in June to raise up to HK$13 billion ($1.67 billion), according to market sources.

APPLE DAILY

-- The Securities and Futures Commission has fined UBS Securities Hong Kong Ltd HK$1.6 million for regulatory breaches and failures of internal control.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- Chinese developer Yuzhou Properties Co Ltd Chairman and chief executive Lam Lung-on said total contracted sales so far this year hit 4.8 billion yuan, and have completed 70 percent of the company’s full-year target.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 6.1356 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 7.7612 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

