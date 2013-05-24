PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - May 24

HONG KONG, May 24 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Nestle, the world's largest food company, hopes to expand its coffee business on the mainland and expects its adult nutrition products to see the fastest growth in the food category in the backdrop of an ageing population. It would also continue to look for acquisitions of Chinese brands in other product categories, said Roland Decorvet, the chairman and chief executive of Nestle China. (link.reuters.com/nyz38t)

-- Container leasing company Cosco Pacific Ltd said it is in advanced talks to buy ports on the mainland and in Southeast Asia and Greece because of their attractive prices. (link.reuters.com/pyz38t)

-- Air New Zealand Ltd has followed Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd's example and stopped carrying shark fin after environmental campaigners discovered the airline was flying the cargo to Hong Kong. (link.reuters.com/qyz38t)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Pacific Century Premium Developments Ltd said it plans to acquire a piece of land for building an office tower in Indonesia’s Jakarta from PT Danayasa Arthatama Tbk for $184 million.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Chinese sportswear firm Xtep International Holdings Ltd said order value from its trade fair for fourth quarter of 2013 recorded a 15-17 percent decline compared with the year-ago period.

THE STANDARD

-- China Mobile Ltd has bought four floors at a Grade-A office complex in Kwai Chung for around HK$1 billion ($128.81 million), sources said, signalling its desire to set up a firmer base in Hong Kong. (link.reuters.com/ryz38t)

APPLE DAILY

-- Auto parts maker Mando China, a spin-off from South Korean company Mando Corp, is considering to postpone its listing in Hong Kong because of the sluggish response to the share subscription, according to market sources.

WEN WEI PO

-- Chinese developer Yuexiu Property Co Ltd said it has acquired a parcel of residential land in Guangzhou City for 2.46 billion yuan ($401.04 million).

TA KUNG PAO

-- Hopewell Holdings Ltd hopes the proceeds from spinning off its local property unit will reduce debts and let the company have more flexibility to develop new projects, said managing director Thomas Jefferson Wu Man-sun.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7633 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.1340 Chinese yuan)