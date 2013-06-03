PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - June 3

HONG KONG, June 3 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Microsoft Corp, the world’s largest software company, plans to expand its network of branded retail stores into Hong Kong, which would be its first in Asia and the mainland, according to Ralph Haupter, the chairman and chief executive of Microsoft Greater China. ()

-- Shenzhen’s Shuibei Jewelry, a mainland retailer of mass-market jewellery and accessories, is preparing to raise as much as 500 million yuan in what could be Hong Kong’s first initial public offering to raise both yuan and Hong Kong dollars in one tranche of shares. ()

-- State-owned mainland carmaker Guangzhou Automobile Group said it plans to invest 2.85 billion yuan ($464.59 million) over the next few years to double plant capacity. It would also introduce a new model every year, including a hybrid crossover that might hit the market later this year. ()

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Chinese developer Sunac China Holdings Ltd and Greentown China Holdings Ltd said they will spend a combined 1.2 billion yuan to buy a 50 percent stake in a mainland firm that built a golf villa in Hangzhou.

THE STANDARD

-- Wheelock & Co Ltd said Douglas Woo Chun-kuen, the son of chairman Peter Woo Kwong-ching, has been appointed director and managing director of the company with effect from 1 July, 2013. The move is seen as another step to implementing the billionaire’s succession plans at his ports-to-property conglomerate. ()

WEN WEI PO

-- At least 13 companies hope to list on the Hong Kong stock exchange between June and July, and are expected to raise a total of more than HK$30 billion ($3.86 billion).

