PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - June 4

June 4 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Henderson Land Development Co Ltd chairman Lee Shau-kee confirmed the government will consider his proposal to donate a farmland in Fanling for building affordable homes. (link.reuters.com/vux58t)

-- Towngas China Co Ltd, the mainland city-gas division of Hong Kong and China Gas (Towngas), plans to spend up to HK$2 billion ($257.62 million) this year to add 12 to 15 projects, even though sales growth may dip slightly due to a slower economy, according to chairman Alfred Chan. (link.reuters.com/wux58t)

-- Macau government issued two new landline service licences. Companhia de Telecomunicações de Macau (CTM), the existing service provider, and MTel Telecommunication, a new player, each received a licence, ending Macau's 32-year-old fixed-line telephony monopoly. (link.reuters.com/xux58t)

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Hopewell Holdings Ltd has no plans to develop and invest in budget airlines’ business, said managing director Thomas Jefferson WU.

SING TAO DAILY

-- A residential site in Yuen Long received six tenders, including property giant Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd, Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd, Sino Land Co Ltd , China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd. The plot is expected to fetch up to HK$1.63 billion.

THE STANDARD

-- Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group is boosting the budget for building Phase 2 of its Cotai complex to HK$19.6 billion from HK$16 billion, said deputy chairman Francis Lui. The company holds HK$16 billion in cash and plans no equity financing at present. (link.reuters.com/zux58t)

APPLE DAILY

-- China’s Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp, a maker of drinks and instant noodles, plans to cooperate with Japanese baby formula brands Wakodo, as a way to enter milk beverage business.

($1 = 7.9960 Macau patacas) ($1 = 7.7635 Hong Kong dollars)