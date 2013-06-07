PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - June 7

HONG KONG, June 7 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The Wharf Holdings Ltd may take more time than estimated for Wharf’s mainland business to account for 50 percent of turnover, said chairman Peter Woo, who has no plans to retire yet. ()

-- The number of subscribers for the third batch of inflation-linked bonds (iBonds) is expected to exceed 400,000, outnumbering those for the batches in 2011 and last year. ()

-- Dell Inc will add stores and product development in cities down to tier-six level on the mainland as the market grows despite a global trend toward smaller devices, said Kirk Schell, Dell’s computing products vice president. ()

THE STANDARD

-- Former Link Real Estate Investment Trust chief executive Victor So Hing-woh has been appointed the new chairman of the Urban Renewal Authority, replacing Barry Cheung, who resigned from the position amid the Hong Kong Mercantile Exchange blunder. ()

-- Two Israeli nationals were jailed for four years and four months for laundering that involved HK$130 million ($16.75 million) worth of gold bars and HK$10 million worth of diamonds. ()

APPLE DAILY

-- Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd said contract sales from January to May totalled 34.19 billion yuan ($5.57 billion), up 27.5 percent from a year earlier.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- Miramar Hotel and Investment Co Ltd would consider bidding for a commercial land site in Ma On Shan, where the tender closes today, said Managing director Martin Lee.

-- Henderson Land Development Co Ltd chairman Lee Shau-kee has bought an additional 24.254 million shares of the company in May for more than HK$1.3 billion, according to an exchange disclosure.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Japan-themed department store chain Yata, the retail arm of Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd, plans to open three new outlets in the next three months, with a total investment of more than HK$130 million.

-- Poly Property Group Co Ltd is confident to achieve its 2013 full-year sales target of 26 billion yuan, and has reserved about 4.5 billion for the acquisition of land this year.

