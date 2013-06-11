PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - June 11

HONG KONG, June 11 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- New World Development Co Ltd has started to market the spin-off of its Hong Kong hotels and plans to list the trust on July 9, according to people familiar with the situation. (link.reuters.com/wyk78t)

-- Sinopec Kantons, a crude oil trading and logistics arm of China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) , said it will selectively acquire and build its own fuel storage facilities internationally to ensure a stable supply of facilities and help Sinopec cut logistics costs as it expands overseas. (link.reuters.com/xyk78t)

-- A Malaysian man appeared in court over an allegedly false bank document involving $516 million that was discovered in a probe into the collapse of the Hong Kong Mercantile Exchange. He is the seventh person arrested in the case. (link.reuters.com/fam78t)

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- China’s electronics giant Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd does not plan to spin off its Hong Kong business for a listing, said vice-president Sun Weimin.

-- Chinese developer Agile Property Holdings Ltd said it has mistakenly bid for a wrong plot in Changsha for 1.15 billion yuan ($187.49 million) through an online auction due to a computer system error and has cancelled the transaction. The bidding price represented a 566 percent premium to the reserve price of 170 million yuan.

THE STANDARD

-- Hong Kong's economy is showing signs of losing its growth momentum, a committee under the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said. It also warned of a possible risk in the United States bond market, saying a sharp correction would contagiously affect Hong Kong through channels like fund flows, interest rates, credit stance and asset prices. (link.reuters.com/zyk78t)

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- Footwear retailer Le Saunda Holdings Ltd said its self-owned retail business recorded same store sales growth of 14.7 percent on year for the first quarter ended in May.

TA KUNG PAO

-- China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd said contracted sales for May amounted to HK$12.8 billion ($1.65 billion), up 7.3 percent from April.

-- China State Construction International Holdings Ltd said it recorded a new contract value of HK$25.56 billion in the first five months, up 28.3 percent from a year earlier.

-- China State Construction International Holdings Ltd said it recorded a new contract value of HK$25.56 billion in the first five months, up 28.3 percent from a year earlier.