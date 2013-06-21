PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - June 21

HONG KONG, June 21 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The Hong Kong government should scrap measures designed to cool the city's surging property market and consider replacing special stamp duty with a capital gains tax, according to real estate agency Jones Lang LaSalle. (link.reuters.com/jas98t)

-- Hong Kong-based cosmetic retailer Sa Sa International Holdings Ltd would halve the size of its new stores on the mainland, where it is suffering losses, but open bigger outlets in Hong Kong, where it makes most of its profits, its chairman said. (link.reuters.com/kas98t)

-- Electronics manufacturers on the mainland are now developing the initial batch of graphene-enhanced products -- advanced touch screens and lithium ion batteries used on smart mobile devices -- that are expected to be released to market from next year. (link.reuters.com/mas98t)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Hong Kong’s third sale of the inflation-linked bonds (iBonds) attracted 520,823 applications, worth HK$39 billion ($5.03 billion). Subscribers of iBonds will be allocated a maximum of two lots of HK$10,000 each, the government said.

THE STANDARD

-- The Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate would rise in the coming months if the Fed lowered the scale of bond purchase later this year, which would also shrink market liquidity, said Paul Tang, chief economist at Bank of East Asia Ltd, adding that long-term interest rates would rise next year. (link.reuters.com/nas98t)

-- Four companies from Hunan, including the first commercial bank of the province, Bank of Changsha, property contractor Changsha Yuanda, logistics firm Yiyang Xiangyun and boat maker Taohuajiang Shipping are coming to Hong Kong to raise at least HK$4.4 billion through initial public offerings. (link.reuters.com/pas98t)

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- The Treasury Markets Association said Hong Kong will formally launch the world’s first interbank fixing offshore yuan (CNH HIBOR fixing) on June 24, and that 16 banks have been selected for contribution of interest rate quotes based on their activity levels in the city’s offshore yuan market.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7553 Hong Kong dollars)