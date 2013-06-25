PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - June 25

HONG KONG, June 25 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong Express Airways, which is controlled by the HNA Group, would transform into a low-cost carrier by September, said Jeff Sun Jianfeng, the chief operating officer of sister company Hong Kong Airlines. (link.reuters.com/buh29t)

-- Fixed-line network operator Hutchison Global Communications (HGC), a division of Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong, is expanding its high-capacity infrastructure with a capital expenditure budget of HK$700 million ($90.22 million) and plans to launch a range of new services from the second half of this year. (link.reuters.com/cuh29t)

-- French insurer AXA is looking to expand its footprint on the mainland through acquisitions and joint ventures as it sees huge prospects in the Chinese market in the coming decades, said Mike Bishop, the chief executive of AXA in Asia. (link.reuters.com/duh29t)

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Former Secretary for Development Mak Chai-kwong and Assistant Director of the Highways Department Tsang King-man were convicted of defrauding the government for more than HK$700,000 of housing allowances.

APPLE DAILY

-- MTR Corp Ltd, the operator of Hong Kong’s mass transit system, is looking to expand in Europe and is considering a bid to run part of Berlin’s S-Bahn overground urban rail network, said Jay Walder, chief executive of MTR.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7584 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Supriya Kurane)