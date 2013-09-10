PRESS DIGEST-Hong Kong - Sept 10

HONG KONG, Sept 10 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- China Banking Regulatory Commission’s Shanghai bureau had contacted a small number of foreign banks, including HSBC and Standard Chartered , to seek feedback on how they wanted to open business in a free-trade zone due to be launched on September 27, sources familiar with the situation said. ()

-- Guangdong authorities are studying a plan to create a free-trade zone covering parts of the province, Hong Kong and Macau, according to provincial party secretary Hu Chunhua. Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying said he had discussed the idea with Hu and was also looking into it. ()

-- The city’s first battery-powered electric bus, built by mainland carmaker BYD Co Ltd , entered service on Monday. The single-decker will be tested on several Kowloon Motor Bus (KMB) routes in the next 12 months. ()

THE STANDARD

-- HSBC Holdings’ Asia-Pacific chief executive officer Peter Wong said it will not be easy for Shanghai and Shenzhen’s Qianhai special economic zone to become international financial centers as China has never experienced any serious global financial crisis. Wong also expects Shanghai’s free-trade area to be launched soon, which he said will serve the mainland. ()

APPLE DAILY

-- Two residential plots, in Sheung Shui and Tsuen Wan, will be put up for tender at the end of the month and are tipped to fetch about HK$2.7 billion ($348.15 million).

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- Tencent Holdings Ltd, China’s largest Internet company by revenue, has signed a deal with Disney that will allow the streaming of a number of Disney, Marvel and Pixar movies through its Chinese online movie service.

WEN WEI PO

-- Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd said contracted sales in August totalled 11.4 billion yuan ($1.86 billion), up 58.8 percent from a year earlier. The company has so far completed 64.1 percent of its full-year sales target.

