PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Oct 24

HONG KONG, Oct 24 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- A suspected triad member was arrested on Wednesday night for attempting to extort money from the crew of the fourth 'Transformers' movie in Kowloon. This was the second attempt in five days to blackmail the Paramount Pictures crew during filming in Hong Kong. (link.reuters.com/pac24v)

-- DeVere, one of the biggest financial advisory firms to expatriates in Hong Kong, controlling $9 billion in assets worldwide, is facing down accusations of mis-selling and bad practice from former clients and employees, an investigation by the South China Morning Post has revealed. (link.reuters.com/qac24v)

-- Sino Land has earned more than HK$4 billion ($515.94 million) from the sale of properties in Hong Kong and the mainland since July. While many see uncertainties in Hong Kong's residential market, chairman Robert Ng Chee Siong said the company would continue to focus on the city, along with expansion on the mainland and Singapore. (link.reuters.com/sac24v)

THE STANDARD

-- More than half of Hong Kong's financial sector professionals expect a larger bonus this year as they believe their companies' performances and their own achievements have been satisfactory, according to a poll conducted by eFinancialCareers last month. (link.reuters.com/wac24v)

-- The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has reached a consensus with local banks that are likely to scrap the charge for inactive accounts at the end of this month. (link.reuters.com/tac24v)

-- Bank of Chongqing's HK$4.6 billion ($593.33 million) initial public offering was covered by a third. The municipal lender attracted HK$740 million worth of orders from the National Bank of Canada, Tianjin-based micro-investment firm China Fortune Finance and a Chongqing-based investment firm. (link.reuters.com/vac24v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Zhang Shaoxia, spouse of Yantai North Andre Juice Co Ltd’s chairman Wang An, is to buy a 16.08 percent stake in the company from another shareholder Zhang Jiaming for HK$70.25 million, raising the couple’s stake to 45.55 percent and triggering a general offer for outstanding shares the couple did not already own in the company.

-- Jewellery retailer Chow Tai Fook hopes to see online sales contributing to 5 percent of its total revenue in five years, from less than 1 percent currently, according to managing director Kent Wong.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7529 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sunil Nair)