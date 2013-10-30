PRESS DIGEST -Hong Kong - Oct 30

HONG KONG, Oct 30 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Li Ka-shing's determination to cash out of the AS Watson retail businesses after his recent setback in offloading his ParknShop supermarket assets is likely to meet the same problem: buyer resistance on price. (link.reuters.com/rek34v)

-- Ping An Insurance has raised 1.8 billion yuan ($295.56 million) through an offshore yuan bond, signalling a timely comeback for the dim sum market just ahead of a flood of redemptions and refinancings worth nearly 70 billion yuan anticipated over the coming year. (link.reuters.com/vek34v)

-- Footwear and accessories retailer Le Saunda plans to close even more outlets of its poor-performing secondary brand CNE in the second half of the year. (link.reuters.com/quk34v)

THE STANDARD

-- Hong Kong lost out to Singapore again, remaining the second-most ideal place to operate a business, as higher government stamp duties boosted the cost of property transactions, the World Bank said in a report. (link.reuters.com/zek34v)

-- Three shareholders of China Modern Dairy are selling 250 million shares at a discount of as much as 6.1 percent to tap HK$860 million ($110.92 million), sources said. (link.reuters.com/duk34v)

-- Mortgages drawn down in the third quarter fell to HK$35.3 billion ($4.55 billion), the lowest level in the past six quarters, amid a quiet home market. (link.reuters.com/juk34v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Chinese online game developer Boyaa Interactive plans to sell 184 million shares in its initial public offering in Hong Kong, raising up to HK$1.03 billion ($132.84 million), according the listing document.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Ten big residential developments in the city recorded a total 314 leasing deals in October, representing a 22 percent drop against the previous month, according to data from major property agents.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 6.0902 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 7.7536 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by supriya Kurane)