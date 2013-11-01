PRESS DIGEST -Hong Kong - Nov 1

HONG KONG, Nov 1 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Hong Kong retail sales for September grew at the slowest this year, up just 5.1 per cent over the same month last year, according to new figures from the Hong Kong Retail Management Association. ()

-- Banking giant HSBC is set to report a surge in third-quarter pre-tax profit next week on the back of its fast-growing Asia-Pacific business and increased trade flows. ()

-- More than 1,000 workers of semiconductor company Shenzhen ASM Micro Electronic Technology, a subsidiary of ASM Pacific Technology, staged a peaceful protest outside three of the company’s factories in Shenzhen on Thursday, demanding better terms in a relocation plan. ()

-- Workers in Hong Kong may look forward to a salary rise of around 4.4 percent next year, according to a pay trend survey by the Hong Kong Institute of Human Resource Management between January and September. ()

-- Boyaa Interactive attracted HK$8.54 billion ($1.10 billion) in margin orders on the first day the online game developer opened its retail book with an oversubscription of 82 times. Huishang Bank got HK$1.77 billion in margin orders with the retail tranche 0.74 times oversubscribed. ()

-- Sun Hung Kai Properties priced its Imperial Kennedy luxury project in Hong Kong at nearly HK$30,000 ($3,900) per sellable sq ft, much higher than the prices of secondary homes in Western District. Discounts of up to 29 percent under different heads will be on offer. ()

-- Thirty-one mainland Chinese enterprises sought listings in Hong Kong in the first 10 months of 2013, to raise $7.3 billion. In the same period last year, 28 mainland companies had sought listings to raise $2 billion, according to information from financial data supplier Dealogic.

-- Veteran hedge fund investor George Soros’ Soros Fund Management has subscribed for new shares worth $15 million of listing candidate Huishang Bank, while Indus Capital has subscribed for shares worth $35 million, according to source close to the deal.

