PRESS DIGEST-Hong Kong - Nov 8

HONG KONG, Nov 8 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Luxury consumption is predicted to stabilise next year, but if Hong Kong wants to retain its place as a high-end global shopping hub in the long run, it should improve the level of its customer services, according to the latest China Luxury Forecast by Ruder Finn and Ipsos. (link.reuters.com/bun54v)

-- Zhong An Online Property Insurance, China's first online insurance firm, plans to roll out its first insurance products by the end of the year. The new venture is a three-way tie-up between Ping An Insurance, internet service portal Tencent and e-commerce firm Alibaba IPO-ALIB.N. (link.reuters.com/dun54v)

-- A proposal by Guangdong authorities to create a free-trade zone covering Hong Kong, Macau and part of the Pearl River Delta may take years to happen, sources familiar with the matter said. (link.reuters.com/hun54v)

THE STANDARD

-- Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu estimated the annual budget surplus for the 2013-14 fiscal year at HK$29.9 billion ($3.86 billion), compared with the Hong Kong financial secretary's original forecast of a HK$4.9 billion deficit made in February. (link.reuters.com/jun54v)

-- Big builder and big thinker Gordon Wu Ying-sheung, the 76-year-old chairman of Hopewell Holdings, said he will retire after completing the Hopewell Centre II, which is to be ready by 2018. (link.reuters.com/kun54v)

-- Dim sum bonds worth 4.5 billion yuan ($738.82 million)issued by China Development Bank were oversubscribed by 1.22 times, which could help boost market confidence about the upcoming 10 billion yuan sovereign bond offer. The dim sum offering is 1.5 billion yuan larger than CDB's initial plan. (link.reuters.com/mun54v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Louis XIII Holdings Ltd, which is involved in a hotel development project on Cotai Strip in Macau, plans to raise HK$830 million ($107.07 million) by placing 100 million shares at HK$8.23 each. It also plans to issue HK$340 million worth of convertible bonds.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd is set to invest about HK$90 billion ($11.61 billion) in hotel projects in Macau and in China’s Zhuhai, according to deputy chairman Francis Lui.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7517 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.0908 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)