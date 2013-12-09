PRESS DIGEST- Hong Kong - Dec 9

Dec 9 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- An unlikely beneficiary of the liberalisation drive initiated by the third plenum may be the tightly controlled media industry, where the Communist Party leadership is pushing for greater digital orientation and has indicated it is open to private and even overseas investment. And Shanghai may take the lead in this redrawing of the media landscape, as shown by a recent merger of two of the city's print media giants. (link.reuters.com/jej35v)

-- The international tranche of Kerry Logistics Network's HK$2.2 billion initial public offering is three times oversubscribed, according to market sources. Two national sovereign funds in Southeast Asia, including Singapore's GIC, are among the investors. (link.reuters.com/kej35v)

THE STANDARD

-- China Packaging Group Co Ltd is in danger of facing legal action after being named as the guarantor for unpaid debts worth 841 million yuan (HK$1.07 billion) that it claims to know nothing of. (link.reuters.com/zaj35v)

-- CIFI Holdings and Henderson China Properties have teamed up again for a mainland project, a residential- commercial development in Shanghai requiring the investment of more than 2 billion yuan (HK$2.55 billion). (link.reuters.com/cej35v)

-- Mainland authorities are expected to launch fresh initiatives to rein in the property sector with a focus on boosting supply rather than tempering prices as in the past. New steps are likely to be revealed after the annual Central Economic Work Conference next week, or by March. (link.reuters.com/fej35v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Hong Kong’s new home market continued its strong sales momentum, with 594 new units sold during the weekend, a 13 percent increase from a week earlier and the highest in recent years. Analysts said developers would continue their lower pricing strategy to lure buyers and expected sales to continue to soar until the Lunar New Year in late January.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Macau will not consider increasing the number of its gambling license and gambling magnates will have to increase their investment in non-gambling sectors in order to get gambling license renewal in 2020, according to unidentified sources.

(Compiled by Yimou Lee in Hong Kong; Editing by Anand Basu)