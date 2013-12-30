PRESS DIGEST -Hong Kong - Dec 30

HONG KONG, Dec 30 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- UK Power Networks, owned by Hong Kong's Cheung Kong Group , is alleged to have avoided an estimated 38 million pounds ($62.68 million) in British taxes over the past three years by paying 164.4 million pounds via the Cayman Islands to firms controlled by Li Ka-shing. (link.reuters.com/hux65v)

-- Michael Kadoorie, the 72-year old patriarch tycoon of a global business empire spanning luxury hotels to local electricity supply, said each of his three children will be groomed to be a leader of the corporate goliath - but will only be given the job if they really want it. (link.reuters.com/jux65v)

THE STANDARD

-- Menswear retailer Fujian Nuoqi plans to finance its network expansion by raising HK$432 million through an initial public offering in Hong Kong. The company is selling 150 million shares at between HK$2.03 and HK$2.88 each. The retail book opens on Monday. Minimum spending on the IPO is around HK$2,909 on one board lot of 1,000 shares. (link.reuters.com/kux65v)

-- Home-grown phone maker China Wireless Technologies , under the brand name "Coolpad," said it is developing six new 4G smartphones with prices topping 2,000 yuan ($330). (link.reuters.com/mux65v)

-- The local home market was quiet over the weekend amid a dearth of primary- market choices and people travelling abroad for the festive season. Just three transactions were recorded at 10 major housing estates tracked by Centaline Property, compared with 10 the previous weekend, while Midland Realty recorded six deals, down from 11. (link.reuters.com/nux65v)

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Hong Kong’s overall property transactions fell to their lowest in 18 years so far in 2013, while new home and second-hand home sales are expected to drop 25.3 percent and 41.8 percent year-on-year, respectively.

WEN WEI PO

-- Financial secretary John Tsang said in his blog on Sunday that the government may have to raise taxes or issue bonds in the long term as the shrinking labour force slows down the economy and posts increasing financial pressure to the territory.

